Bigot Eruptions

I don't even quite remember what inspired the anti-immigration uprising of the aughts. But it was a thing. There's a former member of Congress who I actually considered to be a friend (not a close friend, of course, but a guy I knew before he was in Congress), who ran on it and... lost. He became an ex-friend before he lost because I can't deal with that shit. Hating on immigrants, supporting curb cuts, you know. These are my lines. It's one thing to be tough on crime (for example) and another thing to run on being "tough on crime." Text and subtext. Policy and propaganda. You get the idea.
We all have our issues.