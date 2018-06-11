Even before his suicide I'd probably read more things about Bourdain than things by him, and was more aware of things written about his TV shows than watched the shows myself. No particular reason. His shows are actually the kind of thing I like! Just never really got around to it. The one he did in Philly was good.
But what always came through was that he did not treat Others as inscrutable outsiders, foreign countries (or even foreign cities) as museums or colonial outposts, or food tours as a Michelin star restaurant roundup. So that was good.