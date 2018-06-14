Thursday, June 14, 2018

Bruni

Frank Bruni was the worst campaign reporter in 2000, then a horrible Vatican reporter, than America's worst restaurant critic, and then a simultaneously boring and bad columnist, which is a talent. Bad enough that you roll your eyes, but boring and inconsequential enough that you just don't care enough to bother to complain.

Who does he have pictures of? I mean, I grudgingly have to admit, as much as it pains me, that people like Brooks and Dowd have had, at least at times, admiring audiences. Bruni? It's weird.
by Atrios at 15:59