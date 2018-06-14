Frank Bruni was the worst campaign reporter in 2000, then a horrible Vatican reporter, than America's worst restaurant critic, and then a simultaneously boring and bad columnist, which is a talent. Bad enough that you roll your eyes, but boring and inconsequential enough that you just don't care enough to bother to complain.
Who does he have pictures of? I mean, I grudgingly have to admit, as much as it pains me, that people like Brooks and Dowd have had, at least at times, admiring audiences. Bruni? It's weird.