Rhonda Hart, whose 14-year-old daughter, Kimberly Vaughan, was killed at the school, told The Associated Press that Trump repeatedly used the word ‘wacky’ to describe the shooter and the trench coat he wore. She said she told Trump, “Maybe if everyone had access to mental health care, we wouldn’t be in the situation.”
Hart, an Army veteran, said she also suggested employing veterans as sentinels in schools. She said Trump responded, “And arm them?” She replied, “No,” but said Trump “kept mentioning” arming classroom teachers. “It was like talking to a toddler,” Hart said.
Friday, June 01, 2018
Empathy
I don't actually think I am the nicest person in the world. I think I struggle with both sympathy and empathy a bit. And being a bit of a public figure - I am no longer even internet famous but I still have to dance in public every day - forces me to confront that constantly. Also I am not the president of the United States of America.
by Atrios at 10:00