How To Make Things Better

It was very hard to be a blugger during the Obama era. "George Bush sucks" was pretty easy and it sustained this pop stand for a number of years. No one wanted to hear "actually, Obama sorta sucks," especially after the 2010 midterms. I don't mean that I do this for popularity, but a lot of what I do now is about keeping you, dear readers, from killing each other in the comments.
I was a guest in a college classroom recently. One of the questions was something along the lines of "have you been writing about immigration issues?" The answer was... no, not enough. Some. But Obama was horrific on this and I am mad that I let his apologists convince me otherwise.
It isn't enough that Democrats are not as evil as the other guys. The horrors inflicted on people are documented and real, and all for a grand bargain which never happened.