I'd Thought I'd Seen It All Before

A lack of (a certain kind of) passion is valued in our political discourse. It's mostly bullshit, but supposedly we're supposed to be Vulcans unless we are old white guys getting mad at the kids and blahs today.
Everybody has their issues. We aren't all obligated to be inspired by the same things. My white hot rage about curb cuts probably does not make sense to most people. I get that.
I am always suspicious about the people who have valuable pundit positions who never display any white hot rage. Maybe not this, but at least that. Maybe once. Ever? Why are you here? Aside from the paycheck, why do you do this?