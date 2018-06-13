I'll Take Boondoggles For $1000, Alex

Autonomous 16-passenger vehicles would zip back and forth at speeds exceeding 100 mph in tunnels between the Loop and O’Hare International Airport under a high-speed transit proposal being negotiated between Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s City Hall and billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk’s The Boring Co., city and company officials have confirmed.
Take your bets on:
1) the year they throw a bunch of public money at it to keep it going
2) the year they throw a bunch more public money at it despite it being clear it will never be built
3) the year everybody knows it will never be built
4) the year they finally pull the plug
Happy to be wrong!