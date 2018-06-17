Nobody Cares What I'm Talking About

I came into this politics blogger shit largely through media criticism. But how many times I can I point out that Meet The Press doesn't have any Democrats on it? And while I think the freak show matters...trying to manipulate the freak show is a soul sucking activity which makes me die just a little bit inside.
Democrats are not in power. There are two schools of thought about why the Democrats are shit at being in the minority, in the way that Republicans never are. One is that the media is basically against them. I sympathize with this view. The other is that the Democrats are completely shit at working the freak show. I sympathize with this view too. Is it a squirrel, is it a beaver? Maybe both but not quite either!
And tomorrow is Monday. Again.