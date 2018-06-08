The press does focus a lot on "norm erosion" under Trump. Decrying the process and failure to submit to traditions is an acceptable thing to take a position on. Sometimes these criticisms are valid and important, but other times they just... don't really matters. Some norms and traditions are at best pointless, and they tend to accumulate over time. Nothing wrong with chucking a few of them out the window.
For some reason Democrats act as if respecting the norms is super important. This is either sorta dumb or sorta dishonest. I'm not always sure which. Some norms and processes are important because our constitution sucks and making it work depends on respecting them, and some adherence to tradition can always be defended on those grounds, but sometimes outcomes matter much more.