Sports Betting

I have rather mixed feelings about the proliferation of legalized gambling, and non-mixed feelings about the belief by local public officials that we can gamble our way to prosperity, but as gambling goes, betting on sportsball is probably the healthiest. There's a time disconnect between the placing of the bet and the result, so your brain isn't getting that constant drug hit you get from playing the slots or table games. It's the difference between buying a lottery ticket and buying scratch cards. Shouldn't bet the rent on any of it, but...