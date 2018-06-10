Stop The Madness

I have been having very vivid dreams lately. As is usually the case I tend to forget them pretty quickly, except the impression they leave, which lately has been, well, "vivid."
I do remember the basic outlines from my dream before waking this morning. I was Spider-Man. Nay, not Spider-Man, but the brother of Spider-Man, who had to step in to take his place for reasons I do not remember. I had to go fight the Green Goblin, who after a bit of training in my spider skills (somehow I had them), I managed beat. Except my vanquished villain was not the actual Green Goblin, but a robot Green Goblin. The real Green Goblin was building an army of robots who, as is it turned out, were Daleks.
The Marvel-Who crossover is inevitable.