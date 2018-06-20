Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Total Normal And Accountable Government Agency

Going to have to imprison them all.

As a result of what I witnessed, I have made a decision that if I'm ever assigned to a flight with children who've been separated from their families, I will immediately remove myself from the trip due to the nature of this unconscionable act by my government and my employer's complicity.

I have told my story to many of my flight attendant colleagues and they have pledged to do the same.

Since sharing my story, I learned from a fellow flight attendant that he was lied to by an ICE agent who said the children on the flight were part of a soccer team. When pressed, the agent finally admitted that they were, indeed children who were being relocated to assigned camps.
