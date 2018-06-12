Trump Is Uniquely Bad... In Some Ways

Sometimes I make somewhat not in vogue points about how, Actually, George Bush was worse than Trump. Obviously Trump is catching up fast and I have never denied that this was possible and likely. Still there's a weird amnesia about past presidents and their administrations. George and Dick were not just right of center politicians who I quibbled with, and nor were their boosters. They did evil things incompetently, which made them more evil.
One doesn't need to pretend the past was good to criticize Trump. More than that, it's not helpful. The actions are the problem, not the man. When the man leaves power the actions will still be bad.