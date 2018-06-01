If you get political reporters drunk enough, I bet they'd tell you that they were "tough" on Al Gore, John Kerry, and Hillary Clinton because there just isn't something right about them. They know things. They've heard things. Do you know what is in Al Gore's bathroom cabinet?
Gossip is the currency of that town, and reporters "know" lots of things they don't share in part because they don't actually know them. We've all heard things.
I bet they heard a few things about Donald Trump, too, but, well, you know.