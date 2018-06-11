What Could Go Wrong

Over the weekend, avid Twitter user Elon Musk said that Tesla’s “long awaited” Version 9 of Autopilot would begin rolling out this August. “To date, Autopilot resources have rightly focused entirely on safety,” Musk tweeted. “With V9, we will begin to enable full self-driving features.”
Indeed, every time there is a crash involving Autopilot, the company issues a statement reminding drivers “to keep their hands on the wheel and maintain control of the vehicle at all times.” (Musk has been featured in news segments using Autopilot without his hands touching the steering wheel.)
People will die and this will be a combination of driver error and a few eggs most be broken for the glorious AI omelette.