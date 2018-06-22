"This isn't just numbers on a sheet or percentage of trade or dollar value," said Michael Petefish, a 33-year old Trump supporter and fifth generation farmer in southern Minnesota.
Standing on the farm he will likely run for the next 40 years, he added, "This is multi-generational American families, your base, that you are now squarely putting into financial peril."
This is pure "we are the good people, the MULTI-GENERATIONAL AMERICAN FAMILIES" that you were supposed to give the good stuff too, once you took it from the blahs.
I'm sorry you thought Trump was just going to kick blahs and immigrants, except presumably the immigrants that are heavily employed in the agricultural industry, but you're still an asshole.