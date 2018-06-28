It Matters

I shouldn't have to point this out, but making abortion illegal doesn't just make it impossible for nasty slutty sluts to get safe abortions or even uterus-related care in general (this is very bad, but not the only issue), it also makes it impossible for women to get other necessary medical care. Doctors are already paranoid about treating pregnant (or possibly pregnant) women because they could cause an inadvertent miscarriage. Just wait until the punishment for that isn't a malpractice suit, but murder charges.