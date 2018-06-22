Meanwhile, Behind The Curtain

A House panel has belatedly approved the 2019 federal budget proposal. And guess what 'the largest looming shadow on America's future is?"
The growing national debt! And that requires some firm cuts, tough love cuts, especially after all those tax breaks for the wealthiest among us:
The proposed mandatory reduction includes $1.5 trillion from Medicaid, $537 billion from Medicare and $2.6 trillion in reductions to other programs such as welfare, nutritional assistance and other anti-poverty programs.
Democrats have cried foul over the measure, accusing Republicans of slashing entitlements and key programs just months after blowing up the deficit with their signature tax plan, which the Congressional Budget Office projected will add $1.9 trillion to deficits over the decade.
In his campaign Trump promised not to touch Medicare...