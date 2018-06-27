My Pet Peeves (Which Are Very Boring I Know)

Because of my peculiar interests, I read a lot of local forums. And wow do people complain about tickets. Parking tickets. Speeding tickets. Running red light tickets. I'm not immune to complaints that sometimes these things are priced a bit too high, or that violations which lead to people being unable to continue driving are actually a tremendous punishment, but often these complaints really are just "wow I got a $35 ticket and I don't want to pay it even though I deserved it how do I fight it."
Pay the damn ticket. You parked in front of a hydrant you asshole.