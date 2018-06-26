Purity Politics

For some reason the left-leaning commentariat is obsessed with people who vote for Nader or Jill Stein or whoever. I think people who are engaged in politics who vote for Nader or Jill Stein or who loudly declare their intentions not to vote are narcissistic idiots. The lesser of two evils is the only real choice. Always.
But it isn't those assholes on the internet who are concerned with the purity of their own essence who sway elections. Hate Nader the man or Jill Stein or Susan Sarandon all you want! I am not their biggest fans, either. Still it's the masses of unengaged voters who just don't bother who matter, not some 1990s Slatebro.