Suburban Memories

The first time I remember (not necessarily actually the first time - memory is the devil's volleyball) going into The Big City was when I was...14? I mean going into the Big City without my parents. I'm not sure if I ever really went to the Big City with them, other than the Zoo and the Franklin Institute. I went to a double bill of Stop Making Sense and the Home of the Brave...and then a midnight showing of Rocky Horror. On South Street. Back when it was the home of the Punks. A place of possibilities. The timeless old attraction.
I live near there now. It has changed.