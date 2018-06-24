That Could Be Me

Saw it a million years ago so this is a fuzzy memory, but there's a scene in The Queen, the movie about the royals in the aftermath of the death of Diana, where Elizabeth confronts Tony Blair about why he seemed to have a change of heart and helped to turn the tide of public sentiment, which briefly was in favor of burning Buckingham Palace to the ground, back in her favor. She (the character, of course, this is fiction) was a bit of jerk and said something like "You only did this because you saw the angry crowds and you knew it could be you, next."
That is why people in DC think it is a valid question about whether business owners can deny service to gay people, but not serving a meal to Sarah Sanders is a sign of impending liberal fascism.