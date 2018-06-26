Their stories are part of a new pattern of behavior in domestic abuse cases tied to the rise of smart home technology. Internet-connected locks, speakers, thermostats, lights and cameras that have been marketed as the newest conveniences are now also being used as a means for harassment, monitoring, revenge and control.
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
The Internet Of Shit
I know I come across is a bit of a technophobe sometimes, though I don't see myself that way. Being skeptical about the Segway revolutionizing transportation would have been a pretty good bet, for example. Lots of tech nerd stuff sounds cool in science fiction stories but isn't actually useful, even once we manage to invent it. Sometimes people don't think through the obvious consequences of their gadgets.
