The Most Popular Vehicles On The Road

I'm happy to set the speed limit at 10mph, but this is going to inspire so much road rage.
Uber has shut down its testing in Arizona and last month Pittsburgh's mayor said the company would have to agree to some conditions before the city would allow it to revive its self-driving tests. Mayor William Peduto said the cars would have to drive no faster than 25 mph when operating autonomously and when humans were in control, Uber's app would have to alert drivers when they were exceeding speed limits.