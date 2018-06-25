The Price of Fame

Once upon a time I was asked by a cable news show host (no longer one) who I didn't much like to audition to be a regular on the show. I suppose to be the liberal Erick Erickson of sorts. I decided I didn't want to bother for many reasons. Probably my bank account is mad at that decision (cable news guests are not paid until they become regulars, but are reasonably compensated then). Some of those reasons were just practical. This sucky blog, which I feel an obligation to, takes a lot of time (even if that isn't always obvious), and taking a train to NYC 3+ days per week would have made my life complicated (the internet is everywhere now, it wasn't then so much). I didn't think I'd be especially good at being a TV pundit. But also, to be honest, I just didn't want to be famous.
Once upon a time I was a bit internet famous back when that was sort of a weird thing. I am not even internet famous anymore. While I would love to be your benevolent dictator, because I would be the best benevolent dictator, I really don't want to be famous. It's still a bit entertaining when people recognize me on the streets, which happens occasionally, but I would not want it to happen all the time.
If I was on the teevee regularly, I wouldn't be surprised if my local cheesesteak vendor didn't serve me. I would find it funny, and would not be mad at all. It's also why I don't want to be on the teevee regularly, but we all make choices.