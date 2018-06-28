They Have To Make The Argument?

Pressure Senate Democrats to hold the line. Liberal groups will intensify the pressure on Senate Democrats to declare at the outset that any nominee from Trump’s shortlist is a nonstarter, period, full stop.
“There’s no reason why every Democrat can’t say that right now,” Fallon said, characterizing the message that groups will deliver to Senate Democrats. “The idea that anyone would reserve judgment cedes the timing and framing to Trump. We’re going to be putting a lot of pressure on Democrats to close ranks quickly behind the idea that anyone on that list is disqualifying.”
This might generate a lot of tut-tutting from certain Beltway observers. But as another Democratic operative, Adam Jentleson, pointed out, Mitch McConnell essentially shredded all the old rules in these nomination battles when he refused a hearing to Merrick Garland, and if Democrats don’t play by the “new rules,” they’re “playing a fool’s game.”
