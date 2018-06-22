Friday, June 22, 2018
They Lie About Everything
Journalists - the lickspittles at the New York Times especially - are unwilling to deal with the fact that they lie about everything. Not the hyperbole or little white lies or apocryphal anecdote which are a perfectly normal part of politcal discourse. Not the occasional misstatement or shaded truth that needs to be "fact checked." They're just liars. They have no compunction about lying about everything and they do. Nothing they say should be believed, and nothing they say should be transmitted in any way before confirming the veracity. And sources who lie should be burned, but hahahahahaha that never happens.
