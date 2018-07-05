Thursday, July 05, 2018

A Play In One Act

Lefties: Abolish ICE!

Republicans: Democrats want open borders!

Concern trolls: Oh no! Why are you handing the Republicans an ISSUE in November??? It is your fault they will win!

Democrats: I believe we need to reconsider some of the policies and practices which have led to the unfortunate imprisonment of babies in cages.

Republicans: Democrats want open borders!

Concern trolls: Oh no! Why are you handing the Republicans an ISSUE in November??? It is your fault they will win!!!

Conservative Democrat: While I have some concern about the treatment of the babies, it is vital we lock up even more babies in order to secure our borders!

Republicans: Democrats want open borders!

Concern trolls: Oh no! Why are you handing the Republicans an ISSUE in November??? It is your fault they will win!!!

Democrats: Fine, build the fucking wall and shoot anyone who might be an immigrant on sight. Shoot the babies first.

Republicans: Democrats want open borders!

Lefties, whispering: Actually, we do want open borders.

The end.


by Atrios at 13:20