A Play In One Act

Lefties: Abolish ICE!
Republicans: Democrats want open borders!
Concern trolls: Oh no! Why are you handing the Republicans an ISSUE in November??? It is your fault they will win!
Democrats: I believe we need to reconsider some of the policies and practices which have led to the unfortunate imprisonment of babies in cages.
Republicans: Democrats want open borders!
Concern trolls: Oh no! Why are you handing the Republicans an ISSUE in November??? It is your fault they will win!!!
Conservative Democrat: While I have some concern about the treatment of the babies, it is vital we lock up even more babies in order to secure our borders!
Republicans: Democrats want open borders!
Concern trolls: Oh no! Why are you handing the Republicans an ISSUE in November??? It is your fault they will win!!!
Democrats: Fine, build the fucking wall and shoot anyone who might be an immigrant on sight. Shoot the babies first.
Republicans: Democrats want open borders!
Lefties, whispering: Actually, we do want open borders.
The end.