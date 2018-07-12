A consistent pattern - most evident in the trade stuff but not just - is that President Deals creates a shitshow about an issue but never actually makes any specific demands. I am sure in his mind and to his fans this is just genius negotiation, but he doesn't specift demands, or even have any in mind, because he has no idea why the hell he is doing anything he is doing.
We'll never "win" the trade war because he has no idea what winning it would mean (to be fair, nobody really does, but at least he could have some sort of goal in mind).