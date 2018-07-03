Pruitt’s approach during the transition foreshadowed the kind of behavior that has attracted scrutiny in recent months. According to a current and former EPA official, Pruitt routinely asked his assistants — including then-executive scheduler Sydney Hupp — to put hotel reservations on their personal credit cards rather than his own.
In one instance, according to former deputy chief of staff Kevin Chmielewski, Hupp was stuck with a bill of roughly $600 for a booking she had made for the administrator’s family during the transition. Chmielewski said in an interview last month that he was in Jackson’s office when Hupp approached Pruitt’s chief of staff to explain that the period for transition reimbursements had expired and that Pruitt had not covered the bill.
Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Bad Grifting
You spend a year being in the Cabinet and *then* you start downloading money into your bank account. That's how it's supposed to work. Pruitt isn't just corrupt; he's stupid.
