Brett Kavanaugh Did Not Steal My Bicycle

We've had the predictable hot takes about how Kavanaugh is such a nice, normal guy and good Dad and all that crap. The obvious point is: so what? But the second point is... why should this be surprising? Oh, wow, he's a good Dad and hasn't, as far as we know, killed anybody, and also he drinks beer and likes baseball. Isn't that basically...most dudes? Aside from the irrelevance, why is this type of stuff presented as "wow what a good guy" instead of "well he meets the lower bar for being an ok human being, at least in his personal life."