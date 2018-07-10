Child Support Is Forever

I know enforcement is imperfect, but child support does follow you around forever. If you owe $2500 and the Feds are aware you can't even get a passport.
A lot of pro-life men think they should have a say about whether the women they impregnate can have an abortion. And, you know, in a healthy relationship they should... a bit. Not in a prescriptive way, but in that this is the kind of thing people in healthy relationships talk about. It's her body, but you can talk about it.
They're going to love this new world in which they have absolutely no say.