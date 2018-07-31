But this ignores a couple of real if solvable issues. One is that people have been overlooking the fact that these robots just don't see very well very far ahead of them and have a hard time distinguishing moving from stationary objects at high speed. The second is, well, trucks weigh 35 tons and are traveling at very high speed and...
SAN FRANCISCO — What a long, strange trip it's been for Uber's self-driving truck division.
The ride-hailing company announced Monday that it was, for now, parking its effort to develop commercially viable self-driving trucks in order to focus on bringing autonomous cars to its service.