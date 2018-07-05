Do No Upset Voters Who Never Vote For Democrats

This has been in crouch in fear position of Democrats my whole life. Any time there's some minor lefty challenge to any status quo, especially ones which are either perceived by the Beltway types as important to Real Americans (whatever polls say), or are perceived by Beltway types as important to Beltway types (they poll their own dinner parties), the concern troll brigade comes out, telling Democrats they had better be careful or this will doooooom them. Paraphrasing Ed Koch, how are we doing?
The one time I remember the pundits treating the Republicans similarly was after 2012 and it was about immigration.
I guess they got that one wrong, too.