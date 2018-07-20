Gotta Get Down On Friday

It's late and I am tired and (as always) lazy so I cannot write the full essay on this, but once upon a time I thought that sharing things on the internet might provide an alternative marketing strategy. There was a moment when this was true. I do not think it is true now. I tried. You have all always hated my videos. I thought that was funny. But some of those bands are/were good. I will try to resurrect a few over the next few weeks. I saw Pretty Girls Make Graves once in a tiny venue that no longer exists. All 30 of us had a great time. A great band, a great name, a great song, a great video.