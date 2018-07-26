Great Cars

At the entrance to the company’s Dublin, Calif., center recently, an agitated Model X owner was trying to drop his SUV off for repair. A Tesla service agent said he couldn’t leave the car there because the facility was too busy. He could make an appointment to bring it in another time, maybe in a couple of weeks.
“But I don’t want to drive it!” said Kaushal Bhaskar, a software engineer from nearby San Ramon who complained he sometimes couldn’t get the passenger door to open, while other times the door would open up all by itself – including once on the Interstate at highway speeds. “This is a safety concern for me!”
And cars, of course, aren't toasters. They're 2 ton death machines.
The problems are because Musk is focusing on cars he promised to deliver and hasn't instead of building spare parts for the broken cars he did deliver.