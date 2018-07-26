Thursday, July 26, 2018

Great Cars

A lot of consumer products are crap. Low tech, high tech, whatever. We're all used to that. Maybe we shouldn't be, but we're not especially surprised by it. Still some BRANDS sell themselves as being better than that, and usually charge a hefty premium for it. A Tesla Model X starts at $80K, and I'm sure no one actually buys the minimum model.

At the entrance to the company’s Dublin, Calif., center recently, an agitated Model X owner was trying to drop his SUV off for repair. A Tesla service agent said he couldn’t leave the car there because the facility was too busy. He could make an appointment to bring it in another time, maybe in a couple of weeks.

“But I don’t want to drive it!” said Kaushal Bhaskar, a software engineer from nearby San Ramon who complained he sometimes couldn’t get the passenger door to open, while other times the door would open up all by itself – including once on the Interstate at highway speeds. “This is a safety concern for me!”

And cars, of course, aren't toasters. They're 2 ton death machines.

The problems are because Musk is focusing on cars he promised to deliver and hasn't instead of building spare parts for the broken cars he did deliver.
