No More Country Doctors

I am not going to minimize the horror of life women faced, in many ways and not just because of the illegality of abortion, pre-Roe, but a post-Roe world will be even worse now. If you have been to the doctor recently you have noticed they spend half their time entering your information into their computers, and you personally spend a lot of time arguing with your insurance company. Women who try to obtain any medical treatment are asked about their menstrual cycles and sex life, on the off chance that they are pregnant, and not believed if they say it can't be so. Medical procedures or prescriptions - all of them, basically - which can possibly lead to a miscarriage are now a malpractice suit concern. Soon they will be a manslaughter concern.
Women won't be able to go to the doctor.