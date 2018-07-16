WASHINGTON — A Russian woman who tried to broker a pair of secret meetings between candidate Donald J. Trump and the Russian president, Vladimir V. Putin, during the 2016 presidential campaign, was charged Monday and accused of working with Americans to carry out a secret Russian effort to influence American politics.
Though the American operative is not identified, The Times has previously reported that Ms. Butina developed a close relationship with Paul Erickson, an N.R.A. member and longtime conservative activist who was part of the effort to arrange a meeting between Mr. Putin and Mr. Trump. Ms. Butina has publicly described hosting Mr. Erickson at an event in Moscow. Mr. Erickson did not respond to a message seeking comment.
Oh My
Such fun.
