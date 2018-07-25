Wednesday, July 25, 2018

There are clearly people - our president being the leader of this group, but certainly not the only one - who do think reality is actually just a wrestling match that plays out on TV. If it isn't being broadcast, it somehow isn't real. I dunno, maybe it's a bit similar to the much derided Kids Today who put their lives on social media, but it doesn't seem to be quite the same to me. Why the urge to be a big head in a box on cable news? Why think that's the reality that matters? I don't get it.
