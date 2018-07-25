if there's one thing I want to stress with all the Cohen-Avenatti-Davis-Giuliani stuff churning in the background, it's that when *you* hire legal counsel you should really seek out someone who doesn't have the burning urge to be on teevee every damn day— Jason Linkins (@dceiver) July 25, 2018
There are clearly people - our president being the leader of this group, but certainly not the only one - who do think reality is actually just a wrestling match that plays out on TV. If it isn't being broadcast, it somehow isn't real. I dunno, maybe it's a bit similar to the much derided Kids Today who put their lives on social media, but it doesn't seem to be quite the same to me. Why the urge to be a big head in a box on cable news? Why think that's the reality that matters? I don't get it.