People Are Mean, To Me, On Twitter

To a large degree, Twitter has become a toxic cesspool of anger, hatred and intolerance. It brings out the absolute worst in people, and is rapidly leading to the decline of civility. https://t.co/dGYvfq27RD— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) July 16, 2018
Of course social media provides opportunities for everything from just being mean to harassment and stalking, but it's always hilarious when important people decide their personal experiences (and you're famous, people are punching up, suck it up) reflect a general problem of society that they only discovered when people were mean to them personally.
Also there are babies in cages, so...