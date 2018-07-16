Monday, July 16, 2018

People Are Mean, To Me, On Twitter

And this says something very important about The Discourse and Manners and Civility.



Of course social media provides opportunities for everything from just being mean to harassment and stalking, but it's always hilarious when important people decide their personal experiences (and you're famous, people are punching up, suck it up) reflect a general problem of society that they only discovered when people were mean to them personally.

Also there are babies in cages, so...
by Atrios at 10:58