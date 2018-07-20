I don't think I have been to DC in...um.. 6 years? I used to go regularly for various reasons. I am not important and I never was. Occasionally my butterfly wings flap in the right direction and this is the best thing I can ever do.
But politicians are... good. By good I mean bad. They are good at telling you what you want to hear. I am a just a hick, but I am constantly amazed by how often journalists pretend they are not being played. I was played a few times. I get it. It's why I don't do that anymore. It's also why I have contempt for the journalists who are played. I was dumb. I know they are not. They like lying to you.