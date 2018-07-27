Mayor Kenney has terminated a controversial city contract that allows federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to access a key law-enforcement database, known as PARS, and use that information against undocumented, but otherwise law-abiding, immigrants in Philadelphia.
“I cannot in good conscience allow the agreement to continue,” the mayor said.
The decision comes after months of consultation with community groups, lawyers and immigrant advocates, and follows weeks of tumultuous protests by anti-ICE demonstrators, who on Wednesday took over and held a City Hall stairway.
Friday, July 27, 2018
Progress
Mr. Mayor talks the talk more than he walks the walk, like most politicians, but he walks too.
by Atrios at 12:52