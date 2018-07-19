Thursday, July 19, 2018

She Works For Trump

The press loves their beat sweetened friendly sources and I guess people are holding out hope that there are a couple of "grownups" in there who will stop WWIII, but anyone who willingly takes a top job with Trump shares at least some of his passions and it's fair to say they've had the opportunity to be their best and true selves.


by Atrios at 15:28