Sounds Exciting

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz, Bosch to launch self-driving car service in Silicon Valley
Very cool!
Daimler and Bosch will begin their service as a pilot project offering rides for free on "selected routes" to a limited number of customers, said Uwe Keller, head of autonomous driving for Daimler.
Oh so more of a bus. Well, ok.
Daimler and auto components maker Bosch will start a self-driving vehicle shuttle service in one of the cities south of San Francisco that comprises the heart of the nation's tech industry beginning in the second half of 2019.
And not for another year or more...