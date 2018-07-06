That's Just What Trump Promised!!!

I keep going back to this, because it's the kind of thing people all over the political spectrum regularly say, but all they focus on are the purely conservative (and assholeish) things Trump promised. You can have contempt for voters for not understanding that Trump was full of shit about everything that was possibly nice, but he promised basically everything and some of those "nicer" promises were amplified by the media quite a bit. As I keep saying "racism+nice things (for the right people)" is a pretty good way to win elections in the US, and that was basically Trump's campaign. Maybe racism only gets you 40+%, but racism+cut Social Security would not get you the rest of the way.
He did promise some nice things. He was full of shit about those promises, but they were part of his campaign. Remember infrastructure week?