The Ministry of Food

Ministers have drawn up plans to send in the army to deliver food, medicines and fuel in the event of shortages if Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal.
Blueprints for the armed forces to assist the civilian authorities, usually used only in civil emergencies, have been dusted down as part of the “no deal” planning.
Helicopters and army trucks would be used to ferry supplies to vulnerable people outside the southeast who were struggling to obtain the medicines they needed.
It isn't like a bad weather event or something. It will be... forever.
They stopped using the phrase, but it was definitely the case that for a nontrivial amount of the population, what they heard when they heard "no deal is better than a bad deal" is that if they can't get a good Brexit deal, then the status quo would continue. Either we make things better or they stay the same.
No deal is... not that.