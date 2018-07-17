I admit I don't quite understand why some things make our press mad and some things don't, but more than that I certainly don't understand the faith the Republicans will save us.
Also, if Democrats take charge, the same people will get mad at them for "overreaching" with their "partisan oversight." The idea that Republicans have to save us isn't just because they're in charge, it's because they're the only ones who can legitimately wield power in Washington, no matter what they do with it.
You need two, maybe even one, Republican senators to caucus with the Democrats until November and give them oversight power. This is not unprecedented. Those brave Republicans could cut themselves nice deals about power, also, too. But, nah, they'll just tweet sadly.