The Resistance

Meta is boring, but I do this stupid blog for various reasons. One is, of course, it is now my job and I need to earn cool hard cash. But really that is not my primary motive or I would have made very different choices over the years (also I am dumb).
Two is that we have a fun community here and I host it and hopefully that is good for the people who are a part of it. That has long been a bigger part of what I do, both in time and and motivation, than most people understand. Running a community is a thing on the internet that nobody who has not done it has any understanding of.
Three is...hopefully I change the world! In tiny ways, maybe, at best. I have no delusions of grandeur. If I can change things just a bit I will have done good.
The last one is the thing I find harder now.