The New York Daily News is shedding about half of its editorial team, marking a grim development for the venerable but beleaguered tabloid.
An email sent to staffers on Monday morning said that the paper's parent company Tronc is "fundamentally restructuring the Daily News," an effort that will gut the newsroom and dramatically shift editorial priorities. The unsigned email was sent from Tronc's "talent and engagement" team.
Monday, July 23, 2018
There Will Always Be National News Coverage
It's the local news that's the problem. Bad management and vultures have hastened its demise, but I don't quite know what the business model is.
by Atrios at 11:05