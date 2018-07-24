Welfare For The Right Sorts Of People

Trade is a much more complicated issue than The Discourse ever allows for and quite possibly "tariffs plus subsidies" is actually good policy sometimes! It depends on your policy goal! (This is another economics-influenced issue, that some abstract yet weirdly selectively applied Econ 101 notion of efficiency is the only legitimate policy goal). But, well...it is what it is.
White House readies plan to extend about $12 billion in emergency aid to farmers caught in Trump’s escalating trade war
Above my pay grade, but I'm sure most of this isn't going to kindly Farmer Joe and his 50 acres. Big ag.